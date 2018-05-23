As petrol price touches Rs 85 in Mumbai, govt says will go for long-term structured solution

The petrol prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have already reached unprecedented levels, and are now setting a new benchmark every other day. (File Photo) The petrol prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have already reached unprecedented levels, and are now setting a new benchmark every other day. (File Photo)

Expressing concern over the rising fuel prices, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government will take a long-term view to deal with frequent up and downs.

At a press conference in the national capital after a cabinet meeting, Prasad told reporters: ”The issue of frequent hike in fuel prices is a matter of debate and concern. The government is very much involved in this process. The government had earlier allowed complete freedom in price and many times it went down. A new sense of urgency has developed. Instead of ad-hoc, the government is of the view that you need a long-term view.”

Stating that the government is going to address the issue, Prasad said: “Fuel taxes are used for the development of the country — roads, electrification, infra, etc. Having said that there is a compelling need for a longterm structured solution for which a process is already underway in the government.”

Meanwhile, the petrol price in Mumbai touched Rs 84.99 a litre on Wednesday. The prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have already reached unprecedented levels, and are now setting a new benchmark every other day.

In Chennai, the price of the fuel breached the Rs 80 a litre mark on Wednesday and was priced at Rs 80.11 per litre, according to data on the website of Indian Oil Corp. Similarly, in Delhi, the fuel’s price inched higher to a new record of Rs 77.17, and in Kolkata, it cost Rs 79.83, almost a five-year high.

Since the dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, prices have increased over Rs 2.50 per litre across all metropolitan cities, leading to demands from various quarters for urgent action by the government to curb the price rise.

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the Centre for the fuel price hike and claimed that the rate can be reduced by Rs 25 per litre but the government is not doing it.

“Bonanza to central government is Rs 25 on every litre of petrol. This money rightfully belongs to the average consumer,” he tweeted.

“Central government saves Rs 15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. It also puts an additional tax of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol,” Chidambaram added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd