CM Sarbananda Sonowal unveils Rs 1000 crore Unilever unit in Assam

The first unit was set up way back in 2001, the existing three units have already generated employment for about 2000 people. The first unit was set up way back in 2001, the existing three units have already generated employment for about 2000 people.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday showered accolades on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for setting up its fourth consecutive unit in the state and asked it to support the state government in drawing investors for mega Global Business Summit scheduled to be held here in February next year. “That Hindustan Unilever Ltd has set up its fourth factory in Assam itself is proof that the investment climate in the state has significantly improved in the past one year and more. It will definitely encourage other investors to come to Assam and help open up new vistas for industrial growth,” Sonowal said.

The fourth unit of HUL’s personal products factory at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district, about 500 km from here, along with its ancillary units have come up at an investment of about Rs 1000 crore, and is set to generate employment opportunities for about 1000 people. While the first unit was set up way back in 2001, the existing three units have already generated employment for about 2000 people.

Pointing out that the industrial and investment environment in Assam was very conducive, particularly as his government was coming up with a promising industrial policy by easing out all procedures including quick allotment of land, chief minister Sonowal requested Hindustan Unilever Ltd to extend its activities to lower Assam and the Barak Valley. “I would also request Hindustan Unilever Ltd to take advantage of two other things. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid great importance in developing the North-eastern region as the country’s organic hub, HUL should take the first opportunity to set up a couple of units based on organic raw materials. Secondly, since the BJP-led government at the Centre is aggressively going ahead with its Act East Policy, companies like HUL should make the best use of looking at the South-East Asian markets from Assam,” Sonowal said.

“Our government is planning a mega Global Business Summit in Guwahati in February next year. Since HUL has been the most successful company in the region in the past 17 years, I would request you to play a major role in drawing investors to the proposed summit,” Sonowal said.

Unilever’s Global Chief Executive Officer Paul Polman, who was also present at the inaugural function, appreciated the state government’s support in completing the HUL’s fourth unit in Assam in a span of just 300 days, and said that the Doom Dooma unit was an example of simultaneous growth of the company in sync with the community “I can assure you, Hindustan Unilever will continue to be a worthy partner in the economic growth of Assam,” Polman, the first ever Unilever’s global CEO to visit Assam and the Northeast, said. HUL Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Mehta on the other hand said the company would soon set up a skill development centre in Tinsukia.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App