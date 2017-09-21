Chabahar port to be operational by end of 2018, says Nitin Gadkari

The port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province in the energy-rich Persian Gulf nation’s southern coast, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India’s western coast, bypassing Pakistan. The port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province in the energy-rich Persian Gulf nation’s southern coast, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India’s western coast, bypassing Pakistan.

The government is hopeful that the strategic Chabahar Port in Iran will be operational by the end of 2018, even as US President Donald Trump hit out at Iran on Tuesday. Shipping, Road Transport, Highways and Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari said that the port would be a “win-win” situation for India, Iran and Afghanistan as it would serve as a “growth engine” for the entire region.

The port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province in the energy-rich Persian Gulf nation’s southern coast, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India’s western coast, bypassing Pakistan.

“We are hopeful of starting operations at Chabahar Port by the end of 2018. It will be a win-win situation for India, Iran and Afghanistan as trade and business through this route could reach to even Russia and Europe,” he Gadkari said at an event here.

“India can be a big market for Iran and investors from here can invest there,” Gadkari said adding that Iran is expected to send an application to the EXIM Bank of India for providing first tranche of loan from the $150 million credit line. Gadkari said the contract for four key mounted quay cranes at Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, has been finalised.

The minister said bottlenecks for the project have been removed and work was likely to be fast-tracked.

