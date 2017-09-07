Cess, rate rejig for about 30 goods including luxury cars on agenda

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A decision on hiking cess on mid-segment and luxury cars, the glitches in filing returns on the GST Network portal and reduction in rate for common use items ranging from dhoop batti, kitchen lighters to computer monitors up to 20 inches are likely to be discussed in the 21st GST Council meeting to be held in Hyderabad on Saturday. “Some of the carmakers have requested for a deferral in the hike of cess on mid-segment and large cars to be made effective after the festive season, but that’s unlikely to happen. The cess rate anyway on such cars may not be increased fully to the revised maximum limit of 25 per cent,” an official said.

The government last week brought an ordinance to amend the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, enabling a hike in maximum rate of compensation cess on mid-segment, luxury cars and SUVs to 25 per cent from 15 per cent. However, the exact quantum of increase in cess on mid-segment and large segment cars from the existing 15 per cent will be decided by the GST Council.

Regarding the issues related to GST portal, states are learnt to have approached the Centre to look into the concerns being raised by businesses regarding the technical glitches and the ensuing blocking of credit which is leading to cash flow issues for businesses. The Centre, in turn, is learnt to have assured the states for a quick resolution as well as assured them of hearing out the GSTN related issues in the upcoming meeting, the official said.

Around 30 goods are likely to be taken up for rate revision in the GST meeting. The fitment committee has recommended reduction of 28 per cent GST on computer monitors up to 20 inches to 18 per cent GST. “It has been represented that most of the desktop computer use monitors of more than 17 inches,” the official said. Also, the Council is likely to finalise the rules pertaining to taxation of branded cereals under the GST regime on Saturday, the third meeting of the Council after the rollout of the new indirect tax regime, the official said.

For businesses that have been deregistering their brands post GST to avoid taxes, the fitment committee has proposed to the GST Council to consider 15 May, 2017, as the cutoff date for considering them as a registered brand for the purpose of levy of GST, irrespective of whether or not the brand is subsequently deregistered. Unbranded food items are exempted from GST, whereas branded and packaged food items attract 5 per cent rate. It was reported that many businesses had started deregistering their brands after GST rollout to avoid the levy.

GST on dhoop batti and dhoop is likely to be brought down from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, at par with agarbattis. GST on corduroy fabrics and saree fall is proposed to be lowered to 5 percent from 12 percent currently and the same is to be done for saree fall.

