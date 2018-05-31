Centre working on fuel price cut for tonight, meet on with ONGC

The Indian Express first reported that the government is working on getting ONGC to shoulder the burden as it is reluctant to excise duty levied on petrol and diesel. The Indian Express first reported that the government is working on getting ONGC to shoulder the burden as it is reluctant to excise duty levied on petrol and diesel.

The NDA government is expected to announce a price cut in petrol and diesel tonight after working out a solution with the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation. It is learnt that the price cut could take effect from Thursday midnight. Asked if the government could decide the cut tonight, an official told The Indian Express: ” Maybe today, meeting is on.”

The Indian Express first reported that the government is working on getting ONGC to shoulder the burden as it is reluctant to cut the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel.

ONGC supplies an estimated 20 per cent of the country’s total crude oil requirement to refining-cum-marketing companies IOC, HPCL and BPCL. Incidentally, ONGC and OIL last contributed to fuel subsidies in June 2015 with contributions of over 40 per cent of the annual subsidy bill.

There was a 19-day freeze in revising rates before Karnataka went to polls, and since the time the hiatus ended on May 14, rates have gone up by Rs 2.54 a litre in case of petrol and Rs 2.41 in diesel.

