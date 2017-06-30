CBM backs demand to revoke GST

Representational purpose Representational purpose

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) on Thursday decided to support the demand for revocation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the textile industry. A spokesperson of the union said the Mandal at a meeting unanimously resolved to support Friday’s call for protest given by wholesale and retail cloth merchants. The union has also submitted a memorandum of proposed amendments in GST to local MP Kirron Kher. “It was also decided to send a memorandum of proposed amendments in GST to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The same was sent through email to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister,” said the CBM spokesperson.

Among the proposed amendments, the CBM has asked Prime Minister Modi to bring down the maximum slab of GST to 18 per cent and expunge the clause of rigorous imprisonment from the Act.

The union has also asked for revocation of the tax on textiles, saying otherwise the cost of clothes would increase.

