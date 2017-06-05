CBI raids NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy; channel says will fight tirelessly against ‘witch-hunt’

Related News
The CBI on Monday said raids were underway at the residence of NDTV co-founder and executive co-chairperson Prannoy Roy. The CBI registered a case against Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss to a private bank. The case reportedly relates to a bank loan default of Rs 48 crore taken from ICICI bank. According to the FIR filed, the loan defaulted by NDTV’s Prannoy Roy is for a company named RRPR holdings private limited. Searches are being conducted at four places including Delhi and Dehradun, CBI officials have said.
In a statement issued, NDTV said:
“This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations.
NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India.
We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces.”
We have also reached out to Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy and their comment is awaited.
On Twitter, NDTV Managing Editor Sreenivsan Jain said: “Message is clear: any independent voices in media will be bullied and shut down. Black day.” NDTV’s Editorial Director Sonia Singh tweeted: “Stand fully with Prannoy & Radhika Roy,the most honest,decent & courageous people I know. We will not be cowed down by false charges.” Executive Editor Nidhi Razdan said: “A message to those in the media who are still independent and do their job by fearlessly asking questions. We won’t be intimidated.”
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:53 amIf Mr. Roy has done nothing wrong, then he must directly refute the basis on which CBI is allegedly raiding his place. By giving political colour to this event is not a credible thing. He can argue that their is no Loan or he has not defaulted purposefully. Instead NDTV is being used to pressurise authorities. I am sure Mr.Roy is capable of defending himself in courts. Why does he want to take this shortcut?Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:53 amNDTV is the biggest corporate scam ever. The company went public 10-15 years back. Till date though the Roys have become millionaires the company has never shown itself in any profit. So neither they have paid any tax to the government nor have they ever paid any dividend to the shareholders. Only the Roys are enjoying, so much for their communist background where there must be equality in sharing resources.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:53 amHave they repaid the loan raised from ICICI Bank. Let the law takes its own course Please do not say action taken for recovery ,witch huntReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:52 amI have followed many debates on NDTV , where RSS pracharaks like Rakesh sinha are shown to have the intellect of cow mata . since these guys can't compete with them intellectually and are reduced to a cow like status , moo, moo , moo , moo . modi jai ho . They have unleashed the state tiger on their adversaries .Teesta setalvad , various IPS officers , gopal subrmanian and all these people have been subject to state vindictiveness.this resembles the tribal warfare that uppercastes unleashed on the dalits in the bimaru states . Please RSS and their chamchas compete intellectually ,don't become a bahubali with state resources .Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:50 amAfter working as promoters of left for long and buttering their bread on all sides,NDTV is playing a victim card when Roy couple are investigated for fraud. They were blue e before and were not used to being held to account.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:49 amI Think that emergency will declare very soon. Democracy is in danger.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:49 amGOVTs and NO-MO's spokesperson is ARNAB GOSWAMI.....that's the only media who will be allowed to perform uninterrupted in NO-MO's IndiaReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:47 amGovt is trying to silence any voice who dare to stand against NO-MO, RSS and their non-sense. This will not go on for ever. Anyone who try to muzzle the voice a million is destined to fail despite their euphoric present day. The hallucinated middle class, who thinks NO-MO is their GOD, will realize one day that NO-MO has utterly failed and the SPRIT OF INDIA proved successful. It's a journey going on for 60 years and one NO-MO and MYTH SHAH can't kill that spiritReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:43 amNDA government's Indian version of Xi JinpIng media treatment model.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:43 amWhy not talk about allegation on loan default instead making general accusations againstReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:40 amA few days back, Executive News Editor of NDTV Ms. Nidhi gave a tough stroke to Dr. Patra, the BJP Spokes person during a live telecast. This could be one of the reasons for the raids.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:49 amThis have nothing to do with NDTV, Roy is defaulter on Loan and should be treated same as Malaya but blind lefties thinks they are above law and different. When action taken against corrupts like Lalu Chindu the same news channel jump in and try to save them. Can you please explain why Roy defaulted on loan is this because freedom of speech ??? Shameless liarsReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:50 amhahaahah...you cheap sssolReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:36 amIn queue for raids: Arun S y, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramchandra Guha, Ravish Kumar. All discordant voices to HarHar Modi chants, this is a dire warning.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:42 amFools like you are the real enemies of this Country. Always with frauds. If CBI takes action it is politically motivated else not capable. Thfu.....Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:47 amA Bank loan defaulter is Gentle Man according to you.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:50 amIf you are corrupt and loan defaulter why you think you should be treated differently ???? Liars had enough on public money now time to repay.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:36 amIf the author of this piece is really courageous, please take sri Ramnath Goanka as roll model and fight the country and over come these forces.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:35 amWhatever may be the merit of the investigation agaianst NDTV is concerned, it had a very very clear Antimodi and NDA was very very clear. So also undue media space for the likes of Mani Shankar, TMC Goons, Lalloo , Scamgress rogues, PC et, Naxalites, JNU ;s Kanhaiaya, Kashmiri Seaparatists etc. , NDTV deifinitely was working on a agenda. It seems they are indebted to the previous UPA regime and so were paying them back in giving a big coverage for wahtever nonsense they may have to say. Journalistic merits apart. NDTV definitely deserves to be probed. No sypmathy for NDTV. They are making the same statements like the oppositon rogues like Lallo, Mamata, PC etc. who everybody knows are rank corrupt .Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:49 amChidamb()aram had received 8000 crore as kickback in the 2G. The entire money was laundered by NDTV. 2 Income Tax Commissioners who had raided NDTV found evidence of money laundering by NDTV for Chidambaram & have stated this on oath before a Delhi Court. WHY ARE PRANNOY ROY & CHIDAMARAM STILL ROAMING FREE?Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:31 amFeel sorry for you NDTV people, since you don't support the ru party you will be victims of witch hunt, arm twisting and bullying tactics. Even news channels like CNN IBN and India Today are going soft on BJP. Something looks fishy here. But seriously, NDTV is the only news channel where we can hear what the guests are speaking when a debate is going on. Else in Arnab Gowsami's channel I can only hear his views. I will always watch your channel NDTV so that I can get right information and news.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:52 amHahahahaha Be beggars think defaulting on loan is matter of pride and when questioned witch hunt ??? mental beggar.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:30 amWhy so much noise. The case reportedly relates to a bank loan default of Rs 48 crore taken from ICICI bank. To make NDTV great, let Prannoy Roy come out clean from the case. Why to bother about witch hunt. Honest people may be put into troubles for some time. Good Ins utes can not be destro and people of this country stand by the good. The cry in the article is not a good message to society.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:44 amafter modi has come to power , all independent voices against the govt are being muzzled , everyone has done something or the other which may not be 100 , raids against NDTV are ok , i am sure they are not 100 , but it would take a dim witted fool to believe that ambani ,adani , amit shah , gadkari are all saints , and that is the reason there are no raids against these people .Shame on MODI and his kuttas in the CBIReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:53 amabsolutely people doing mischievous acts are the ones who foul cry when being investigated. and these anti national forces suddenly bring in words like democracy, free speech , patriotism ...etc bloody white collared goonsReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:29 amWorst than emergency. This Modi govt is out to destroy democratic India and convert it to theocratic state in line with numerous middle east and african countries.Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:29 amShame on modi and his half chaddi communal gang .Reply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:29 amJust look at the hypocrisy of this govt since they know NDTV always criticise this govt they sent CBI while Mallaya is living a luxurious life at London after swallowing so many crores of indian moneyReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:24 amWhilst I don't know the facts NDTV has become a CowTV focusing their entire resources on inserting cows into almost every incident besides adding a communal colour. They have been doing everything to damage BJP's image which I thought should have been fact-based. As an example a 70-year old retired army man's death was attributed to suicide in protest against OROP. This was incorrect. So with cowboy reporters they have become a CowTVReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 11:23 amMay be Prannoy Roy is a good person ... No one doubts that .... but why go against the LAW when it is about a case filed by ICICI bank. Let the LAW go thro' the process and on his part let Roy try to produce proof of his innocence... JAI HIND ...Reply
