CBI chargesheets Vijay Mallya, 11 others in IDBI loan default case

Former UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya Former UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya

The Central Bureau of Investigation Tuesday chargesheeted former UB group chairman Vijay Mallya and 11 others in connection with the default of loan granted by IDBI bank to now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

On Monday, CBI arrested former chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Aggarwal along with four other former officials in the connection with the same case. IDBI bank granted over Rs 900 crore to Kingfisher Airlines during the time Aggarwal was chairman. Among those arrested were identified as the assistant vice-president Shailesh Borkar, the senior manager (accounts) AC Shah and then deputy general manager (finance) Amit Nadkarni. On the same day, CBI sleuths also conducted searches at the UB Group offices in Bengaluru.

A probe was initiated by the CBI based on a complaint filed by IDBI, accusing Mallya of allegedly willfully defaulting the loan. During the investigations, CBI learnt that IDBI granted the loan at low interest rates despite fully aware of the airline’s financials. In March 2009, Kinghfisher had amassed losses to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd