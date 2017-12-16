Carlyle completes GE Capital stake buy

Carlyle has completed the buyout of GE Capital’s stakes in its two credit card joint ventures (JVs) with State Bank of India (SBI) Carlyle has completed the buyout of GE Capital’s stakes in its two credit card joint ventures (JVs) with State Bank of India (SBI)

Private equity fund Carlyle, through one of its arms, has completed the buyout of GE Capital’s stakes in its two credit card joint ventures (JVs) with State Bank of India (SBI), the lender told stock exchanges on Friday.

The PE player will hold a 26 per cent stake in each of the two JVs — SBI Cards & Payments Services and GE Capital Business Process Management Services — both of which come under the SBI Card umbrella.

On March 15, SBI had received board approval to increase its stake in SBI Card to 74 per cent from 60 per cent and in GE Capital Business Process to 74 per cent from 40 per cent with an investment of Rs 1,160 crore.

Following this, on July 21, the executive committee of the central board of SBI approved a proposal for the bank to enter into a shareholder agreement with CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV — Carlyle’s fourth Asia buyout fund.

