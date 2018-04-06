Working group formed: Panel to assess tax risks of HNIs migrating abroad

The announcement of the Working Group has been formed with the approval of CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra. The announcement of the Working Group has been formed with the approval of CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has constituted a five-member working group to examine the taxation aspects related to High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) who are migrating abroad to other jurisdictions. The CBDT in its order on the formation of the group termed such HNWIs as a “substantial tax risk” as they may treat themselves as non-residents for taxation purposes in India.

The announcement of the Working Group, which has been formed with the approval of CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra, comes at a time when there are concerns over the recent cases of HNWIs such as Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya fleeing from the country amid ongoing investigations against them.

“In recent times, there has been a trend of HNWIs migrating from their country of residence to other jurisdictions. Such HNWIs pose a substantial tax risk since they may treat themselves as non-residents for taxation purposes in the first jurisdiction even though they may have strong personal and economic ties with that jurisdiction. For examining the taxation aspects of such HNWs, a Working Group has been constituted…,” the order stated.

The Working Group will be headed by Pragya Sahay Saksena, a joint secretary with Foreign Tax & Tax Research Division of CBDT.

It shall make recommendations for policy decision in respect of tax risks of the migrating HNWIs, the order said. The Group has also been empowered to coordinate with various divisions /directorates of Board to formulate India’s position for various aspects related to taxation of migrating HNWIs.

