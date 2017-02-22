Withdrawal of stents to be penalised: NPPA

In a fresh order issued on Tuesday evening, the authority while asking hospitals and manufacturers/importers to display the revised price list, it threatened to take action against manufacturers/importers who did not maintain a smooth supply. Illustration: C R Sasikumar In a fresh order issued on Tuesday evening, the authority while asking hospitals and manufacturers/importers to display the revised price list, it threatened to take action against manufacturers/importers who did not maintain a smooth supply. Illustration: C R Sasikumar

NPPA has issued an order saying that all stent manufacturers are under legal obligation to maintain smooth supply of coronary stents. It has also written to the state health secretaries to ensure that there is no shortage of stents following the decision to cap their prices. NPPA chairman Bhupendra Singh has also written to the health secretary asking him to take up with the Indian Medical Association and the hospitals the matter of compliance with the pricing order.

In a fresh order issued on Tuesday evening, the authority while asking hospitals and manufacturers/importers to display the revised price list, it threatened to take action against manufacturers/importers who did not maintain a smooth supply.

“All manufacturers/importers are under legal obligation to maintain smooth production and supply of coronary stents of all brands which were available in the country before price cap. If any specific complaint is received, along with proof of withdrawal, action shall be taken under Para 21 along with prosecution. Companies have already informed the government that they are continuing with the same level of supplies. If there is any non-availability or withdrawal of stents, it should inform NPPA immediately,” reads the order.