Will ensure policy-making is not an elitist activity: Niti Aayog VC

New vice chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar along with CEO Amitabh Kant in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) New vice chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar along with CEO Amitabh Kant in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Niti Aayog’s Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, who took charge on Friday, said the country needs to prepare a Bhartiya Development Model that aims at generating employment and that policy-making should be rooted in ground reality. Projecting the economy to grow at 7-7.5 per cent in July-September, he said the slowdown in growth to 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter was due to destocking of goods by firms ahead of GST and not because of demonetisation.

“My endeavour should be to make sure that policy-making is not an elitist activity. Policy-making is activity which is rooted in the ground realities of this country, and to repeat Prime Minister’s words — can development become a mass movement in India. How can we make this a participative effort at all level?,” he said. A model of development emerging from people’s participation will be the Bhartiya Development Model, he said. “We need to develop our model of (growth), and that model first need to meet critical task of generating employment,” Kumar stressed. Arguing that “business-as-usual” and “linear thinking” are not going to work, he said the Aayog needs to produce “out-of-the-box and transformational ideas for the Indian economy”. The government think-tank will search for some external advisors who can strengthen its policy-making functions, he said.

Another key objective of the Aayog will be to “improve governance capacity at the state (government) level”, Kumar said, adding that his priorities will be to work on areas of improving private investment, agriculture transformation, health and nutrition among others. When asked whether there is a need to providing statutory backing to the Aayog, Kumar said that is not required as the think tank can “discharge its role through intellectual hegemony and intellectual heft”.

Kumar said he expects the economic growth to pick up going forward, after slipping to a 3-year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter (April-June), mainly on account of slump in manufacturing. “I am confident that in the July-September quarter, economy will grow by 7-7.5 per cent. Destocking, which was in anticipation of GST rollout has completed and now, there is more clarity on the new tax regime…Also, the monsoon is good. Many IPOs are in the offing. FDI and FIIs are also increasing,” he said. On the effect of demonetisation on economic slowdown, he said it did not impact growth in the first quarter as by that time the currency shortage triggered by the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 last year was over. Kumar said the fall in growth is more of a “temporary blip” rather than a downward “trend”. Referring to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that demonetisation would reduce economic growth by about 2 per cent, Kumar said quarterly data cannot be used to make such conclusions.

“With due respect to my mentor Manmohan Singh, this quarterly data cannot be used to say look GDP will drop by 1 -2.5 per cent… There has been successive drop in GDP growth. There is a historical experience, every country which has taken fundamental governance reform has seen shrinkage in output,” he said.

On farm loan waivers, Kumar said “there is a macro fiscal impact of (such waivers) and that is more worrisome.”

