Will auction Aamby Valley if Rs 5,092.6 crore not deposited by April 17: SC to Sahara

Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy. Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will be “compelled” to auction its property valued at Rs 39,000 crore at Aamby Valley in Pune if the Sahara Group fails to deposit Rs 5,092.6 crore in Sebi-Sahara refund account by April 17. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra told the group that no extension of time would be granted for depositing the amount as it had assured the court that it would pay the money by April 17.

“No extension of time shall be granted. Sahara Group must deposit the money on time otherwise Aamby Valley will be auctioned,” it told Sahara’s counsel, who mentioned the matter for an extension of the deadline to deposit the money. The court added it had clearly told the group that a “substantial amount” must come in the refund account.

“Whatever you do, we had told you that a substantial amount must come, otherwise we will be compelled to put up Aamby Valley for auction…what matters is the money coming in the kitty,” it said. When the counsel told the bench to take up the application for hearing, the court said the apex court registry would list it on the date already fixed for hearing the matter.

On March 21 too, the court had cautioned the Sahara group that Aamby Valley would be auctioned if they fail to deposit Rs 5092.6 crore by April 17.

“You either speed up the process of depositing money or we will have to attach your properties and put them up for auction. You have left us with no option but to pass such orders,” the bench had then observed as Sahara’s counsel sought for time till July 2019 to make the payment of the principal amount. The group has to deposit another Rs 14,000 crore to meet the shortfall of the principal amount, around Rs 25,000 crore that it was ordered to pay by an order in August 2012.

The court had also sought a list of unencumbered properties which could be auctioned to realise the remaining Rs 14,000 crore. It made clear that Sahara and Roy would get to argue on correctness of any order only after they clear the payments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now