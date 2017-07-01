‘Weak’ firms: Debt servicing capacity got worse in FY17

The RBI said the analysis shows around 17 per cent of the sample companies were ‘weak’ as on end of March 2017, compared with 16.4 per cent in March 2016. The RBI said the analysis shows around 17 per cent of the sample companies were ‘weak’ as on end of March 2017, compared with 16.4 per cent in March 2016.

The debt servicing capacity and leverage of ‘weak’ companies in the sample surveyed by the RBI deteriorated considerably in 2016-17, the 2017 Financial Stability Report (FSR) said. The RBI said the analysis shows around 17 per cent of the sample companies were ‘weak’ as on end of March 2017, compared with 16.4 per cent in March 2016. The share of these ‘weak’ companies in total debt of the sample increased to 30.2 per cent during the second half of 2016-17 from 28.7 per cent during the year-ago period.

A silver lining comes in the form of a declining debt-equity ratio (DER) of these ‘weak’ companies to 1 from 1.8. The proportion of ‘leveraged weak’ companies in the sample declined to 5 per cent from 5.7 per cent. The share of ‘leveraged weak’ firms in total debt of the sample also declined.

Total borrowings by companies in chemical, computer, electrical machinery, hotel, iron & steel, papers, pharmaceutical, real estate, rubber and transport industries decreased during FY17. The sectors that witnessed increase in borrowings were cement, construction, power, food products and textile industries. Automobile and telecommunication industries showed a substantial increase in borrowings, the central bank indicated.

