Waste processing plant in Noida soon

Illustration: C R Sasikumar Illustration: C R Sasikumar

The Noida Authority is also planning infrastructure projects to improve the life of individuals on the cleanliness aspect. The Authority is planning to set up a construction waste processing plant in the city. It is also reaching out to the resident welfare associations (RWAs) for setting up composting machines to take care of municipal waste.

Chief executive officer of the Noida Authority, Amit Mohan Prasad, said that the city would soon have a processing plan for construction waste. “We have already had presentations for the same and soon we will come up with the request for proposal (RFP),” said Prasad. He added that the Authority is also working on solutions to deal with municipal solid waste in the city.

“Recently, we passed a resolution in the board following which we have offered compositing solution to the RWAs. We have said that the Authority will give a 75 per cent subsidy on procurement of composting machine if they (RWAs) come forward to convert their kitchen waste into compost. They will have to pay for only 25 per cent,” he said.

He said that the Authority is also willing to buy the compost and the revenue earned by RWAs from that can be used for running expenditure for the same. “Almost 50 per cent of the municipal solid waste is green waste and if that can be composted then half of the issue will get resolved,” Prasad said.

