Walmart-Flipkart deal to kill job creation, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Reacting to the Walmart-Flipkart deal, RSS’s economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the deal and appealed to take action to protect the interests of the weakest.

In the letter, SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said: “(We) are writing this letter with a very heavy heart, complaining about series of violations in allowing the barge entry of global retail giant Walmart hurting national interests.”

Mahajan added: “SJM, RSS and BJP have a consensus that FDI in multi-brand retail will not only kill entrepreneurship, and is anti-farmers and will also kill job creation opportunities in the market and rightly this is kept out.

But strangely, Walmart is using the e-commerce route to circumvent the rules to attack the Indian market. It is to be noted that nowhere in the world, Walmart has a market place model.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App