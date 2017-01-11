Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: ‘By 2021, green energy funds to hit Rs 23K crore’

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Reuters photo Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Reuters photo

Making public its plan to foray into water and cement business, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 49,000 crore in Gujarat. The investment is likely to create 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The group plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in building a 10 million tonne (MT) cement clinker plant at Mundra and will park another Rs 2,000 crore in setting up “a series of desalination plants” in Gujarat, Adani said at the inauguration of the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Stating that Vibrant Summit has positioned India as a key destination of international investments, he said: “Adani Ports, India’s largest private port and logistics company, in the next five years will invest Rs 16,700 crore to expand capacity of all its Gujarat ports — Mundra, Dahej, Hazira and Tuna.”

He also talked about the group expanding its footprint in the agri-business segment. “Adani Wilmar is India’s largest edible oil business and recognised as undisputed market leader that sells under the Fortune brand,” he said adding that Rs 1,200 crore worth of expansion will be undertaken at its existing edible oil manufacturing facilities.

Adani also said that his group will continue to invest in the state’s renewable space. “By 2021, our new investments in solar as well as wind development will exceed Rs 23,000 crore,” he added. He said that Adani Group has invested Rs 48,000 crore in the past five years in Gujarat.