Vacancy at regulatory bodies: Irdai chairman retires, search panel yet to identify successor

Two crucial posts in the financial sector — Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in charge of supervisory departments — are still vacant at a time when the financial sector has been hit by a big banking fraud and the government has firmed up plans to launch a mega health insurance scheme.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, will interview the shortlisted candidates to select a new Irdai chairman on March 5, nearly two weeks after T S Vijayan retired as chairman of the Irdai on February 20. Some of the candidates who have been shortlisted are: Former Karnataka Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Kuntia, New India Assurance Chairman G Srinivasan, LIC Chairman VK Sharma, three MDs of the corporation, and Irdai member (life) Nilesh Sathe.

The head of a regulatory body, whether it is the RBI or Sebi, is appointed ahead of the end of the tenure of the incumbant. Ajay Tyagi was named Sebi chairman two weeks before U K Sinha completed his term as chairman in February 2017. Raghuram Rajan was brought in as an officer on special duty at the RBI three weeks before the retirement of his predecessor D Subbarao.

Irdai is expected to work out the formalities of the National Health Protection Scheme along with the government and the insurance industry. While the government has planned to cover ten crore families with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family, the details of the world’s largest government funded health care programme are yet to be worked out. While the government has allocated Rs 2000 crore for the scheme, insurance sources said it is expected to cost Rs 11,000 crore initially. “The delay in selection of Irdai chairman is baffling. Even the two new members of Irdai who were appointed last were selected after much delay,” said an insurance official.

When asked about the delay in appointing the fourth Deputy Governor in place of S S Mundra who retired in July last year, a top-level source said, “The government has already initiated the process.” Mundra was handling the crucial supervisory departments in the RBI which oversee the commercial operations of the banks. These departments have been allocated to other deputy governors.

The finance ministry on Friday sought fresh applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Governor which remains vacant after Mundra retired after a three-year term. The latest public notice has set a new deadline of March 14. While interviews for the DG post were conducted on July 29 last year, the government decided to restart the process.

Earlier, the finance ministry had also put up such a notice on its website seeking CVs from interested applicants and the last date of submission was set as February 20. According to the notice, applicants should have at least 15 years of experience in banking and financial market operations. Besides, applicants should have extensive experience as a full-time director or board member and possess understanding, at a very senior level, of supervision and compliance in the financial sector. As per the RBI Act, the central bank should have four deputy governors — two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and one economist to head the monetary policy department. The appointment will be made for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for reappointment, it said.

The northern region local board of the RBI doesn’t have any member. As a result, there’s no representation from the northern region local board on the Central Board of the RBI. Western and eastern regions have two members each and Southern board has one member on their local boards. The fact that the northern region board is not represented on the Central Board has come as surprise to bankers.

The Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud has shaken the entire banking sector with the government questioning the efficiency of vigilance and supervisory mechanism in public sector banks. Rating firm Crisil has said the stock of gross NPAs in the banking system is expected to rise to Rs 9.5 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal. NPAs started rising fast since fiscal 2015, and trebled from Rs 3.2 lakh crore seen then, after the RBI pushed banks to recognise NPAs on time rather than kick the can down the road.

