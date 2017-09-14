Uttar Pradesh tax department launches webpage for GST related complaints

The page, facilitates uploading of supporting documents for any complaint and will help the department address GST related issues, the official said. (File photo) The page, facilitates uploading of supporting documents for any complaint and will help the department address GST related issues, the official said. (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh tax department has launched a web page to allow traders and others submit their complaints and feedback related to the GST, a state official said on Thursday. Traders, businessmen and others can forward their complaints and problems related to the new tax regime GST to the UP commercial tax department through the page, commercial tax commissioner Mukesh Meshram said on Thursday.

The page, facilitates uploading of supporting documents for any complaint and will help the department address GST related issues, the official said.

Traders can raise queries related to migration, registration, return, payment/challan, composition scheme, backend issue, connectivity, eway Bill and others through the page, the official said.

