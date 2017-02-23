No party for growers even with high sugar prices

Mills in UP have in the current 2016-17 sugar season (October-September) till February 21 bought cane worth

Rs 17,569.05 crore from farmers Mills in UP have in the current 2016-17 sugar season (October-September) till February 21 bought cane worthRs 17,569.05 crore from farmers

The BJP in its poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh has promised to put in place a system that ensures cane price payments to farmers within 14 days of sale to sugar mills. There’s nothing new to that; if at all, it is only a pledge to implement an already existing provision in the UP Sugarcane (Regulation of Supply and Purchase) Act of 1953.

Mills in the state have in the current 2016-17 sugar season (October-September) till February 21 bought cane worth Rs 17,569.05 crore from growers at the state government’s average ‘advised’ price of Rs 305 per quintal. Out of this, Rs 15,142.11 crore should have been paid not later than 14 days after delivery of cane, as per the 1953 law.

Read | Sugar import: When economics and politics don’t match

But mills have so far paid only Rs 11,813.05 crore, according to data from the Cane Commissioner’s Office at Lucknow. It translates into arrears of Rs 3,329.06 crore. The 1953 Act, in fact, even entitles growers to interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum for any delay in cane price payment beyond 15 days from the date of delivery.

Growers have every reason to be angry over the lax implementation of the timely payment provisions, more so with ex-factory prices of sugar now ruling at Rs 36.5-37 per kg (as against the lows of Rs 22.50 in July 2015) and also the spread of new early-maturing cane varieties such as Co-0238 (which has raised average sugar recovery in the state to 10.5 per cent from about 9.3 per cent till 2013-14).

Watch What Else Is making News

A closer look at the arrears figures, however, shows these to be mainly on account of a few groups such as Bajaj Hindusthan (Rs 1,910.19 crore, out of the total Rs 3,329.06 crore), Simbhaoli Sugars (Rs 360.28 crore), U.K. Modi (Rs 285.83 crore), Mawana Sugars (Rs 253.77 crore), Uttam Sugar Mills (Rs 151.22 crore), Gobind Sugar (Rs 107.87 crore), Sir Shadilal Enterprises

(Rs 87.54 crore) and Rana Sugars (Rs 63.05 crore).

On the other hand, there are some — like Balrampur Chini, Triveni Engineering, Dhampur Sugar, DCM Shriram Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries — that have discharged their full cane payments well within the 14-day stipulated deadline.