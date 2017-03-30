USFDA on Alkem’s Baddi plant: ‘No written procedures to verify drug quality’

No written procedures to verify the identity, strength, quality and purity of a drug that it claims to possess; written programme to test drugs’ stability not followed; production and control records lacking complete instructions — these were some of the observations of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) after its 7-day inspection of Baddi plant of Alkem Laboratories, done earlier this month.

“There are no written procedures for production and process controls designed to assure that the drug products have the identity, strength, quality, and purity they purport or are represented to possess,” the USFDA said in one of its observations, through its Form 483, after inspecting the plant.

The USFDA stated that “100 per cent visual inspection of filled capsules”, conducted in one block “prior to packaging”, was done manually. It added that there is no written procedure describing the process and training for “this manual operation, lighting requirements, capsule rotation, and control of the volume of capsules”. The regulator also observed “manual inspection” of a certain set of capsules on March 2.

The inspection of this plant was done from March 2, 2017 to March 10, 2017.

On the last day of inspection, the Alkem Laboratories informed the BSE that it has received three observations for Baddi plant via Form 483. A USFDA Form 483 is issued to a company’s management at the conclusion of an inspection when its investigators have observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and other related Acts.

The Indian Express reviewed the Form 483 issued to the company. Alkem Laboratories did not respond to the queries sent by the newspaper. “The written testing stability programme is not followed. The required stability testing on numerous drug products (over 1,000 individual samples) was not completed within the time frames established in procedure,” the USFDA stated in its other observation.

For example, the USFDA noted that in one case, over 500 samples — identified for stability testing — were identified beyond their required analysis time frame. Therefore, a new target date of February 25, 2016, was set to complete these samples. “There is no documentation to show this target date was met,” the USFDA stated.

According to the company’s 2015-16 annual report, it has 14 plants in India. The Baddi plant is one of the key manufacturing facilities that produces finished formulations such as capsules, tablets, injectables and dry syrup.

In another of its observation, the USFDA mentioned that master production records and master control records lack complete instructions and special notations. For example, the regulator found that “performance qualification” of a particular “humidity chamber” does not “contain detailed information regarding the load” and “firm management confirmed all of the chambers were qualified the same way”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now