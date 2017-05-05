US to work with India on improving ease of doing biz: MaryKay Carlson

Two-way trade in goods and services between the United States and India reached more than 4 billion last year”, MaryKay Carlson said. (Representational Image) Two-way trade in goods and services between the United States and India reached more than 4 billion last year”, MaryKay Carlson said. (Representational Image)

US acting ambassador MaryKay Carlson on Thursday said that US is looking to address issues with India on enhancing the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, rationalising taxes and tariffs, and harmonising standards with international best practices.

Carlson, in her remarks at the American Chamber of Commerce in India’s annual general meeting, said, “Looking ahead, we are positive about the transformative potential of our commercial relationship with India. As India seeks to promote domestic manufacturing, create jobs, and attract investment, it is important to recognise the crucial role that open trade plays in this process. For this reason, we must work with our counterparts in the Indian government to identify policies and practices that can further improve ease-of-doing-business in India and incentivise trade.”

“This includes addressing issues such as enhancing the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, rationalising taxes and tariffs, and harmonising standards with international best practices. We will continue to engage in dialogue with the Government of India on each of these issues, and we welcome AmCham’s continued support in guiding the conversation,” she said.

Looking back over the past decade, she said that both nations have made substantial progress in improving bilateral trade ties.

“Two-way trade in goods and services between the United States and India reached more than $114 billion last year. This represents a three-fold increase from 2005. Foreign investment has also risen to unprecedented levels, with total FDI flows between the US and India at $37 billion in 2016,” Carlson said.

“We are excited about the growing commitment from the Government of India to implement pro-business reforms that could boost two-way trade and investment even further. We hope reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax and the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Code will reduce long-standing challenges to doing business in India,” she added.

