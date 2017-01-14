US, Indian development aid agencies to push for sustainable economic growth

Under the partnership, the India and US will exchange information and experience in relevant sectors, provide advisory or technical assistance, facilitate site visits and work towards capacity building. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) Under the partnership, the India and US will exchange information and experience in relevant sectors, provide advisory or technical assistance, facilitate site visits and work towards capacity building. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The development aid agencies of India and the US on Friday decided to pursue a range of activities to promote sustainable economic growth in mutually identified countries or regions. This was conveyed by a joint statement on ‘Cooperation between the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the US and the Development Partnership Administration of the Ministry of External Affairs’ which was issued tonight.

The statement also asserted that the US and India share a strong commitment to promote economic growth and development, and regional cooperation and connectivity.

Under the partnership, the two sides will exchange information and experience in relevant sectors, provide advisory or technical assistance, facilitate site visits and work towards capacity building.

The cooperation will continue for the period of five years.