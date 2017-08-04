US Immigration Fund launches India operations

US Immigration Fund, the largest EB-5 (employment-based fifth preference category visa programme) fund raiser in the world, on Thursday launched its India operations. USIF has funded 24 projects worth $15 billion in development, and $3.2 billion in EB-5 funds through 6,400 investors.

“India represents one of the largest countries applying through channels of US immigration. India has a very similar demographic makeup as China and USIF believes it has the ability to be as productive a market as seen in China,” it said in a statement.

