Urban housing: Cabinet okays Rs 60,000-crore fund

The government will create a National Urban Housing Fund (NUHF) for Rs 60,000 crore, which will be situated in the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Cabinet gave its approval to the setting up of the fund Tuesday.

The Urban Development ministry has so far sanctioned 39.4 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Nearly three lakh houses are being sanctioned every month, the ministry said in a statement. “More than 17 lakh houses have been grounded and about 5 lakh houses have been completed,” it said. Nearly 87,000 Housing Loans have been sanctioned in last 8 months under the Scheme and over 40,000 applications are under consideration for approval. “The target is to cater to the demand of housing shortage of nearly 1.2 crore and make available housing to all by 2022, when the Country celebrates its 75th Anniversary of Independence,” the ministry statement said.

