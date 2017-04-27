Up to Rs 50,000 in one financial year: E-wallets can be used to invest in mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo)

Sebi has allowed use of e-wallet for investments in mutual funds (MF) for investments up to Rs 50,000 each financial year. Market regulator also bought in uniform norms for instant access facility (IAF) in liquid schemes.

“Mutual Funds / Asset Management Companies (AMCs) can offer instant access facility (through online mode) of up to Rs 50,000 or 90 per cent of folio value, whichever is lower, to resident individual investors in liquid schemes by applying lower of Previous Day NAV or Prospective NAV. For providing such facility AMCs would not be allowed to borrow,” said Sebi.

Under the new facility, funds will send the redemption proceeds into the registered bank account of the investor instantly from the time of receipt of Instant Redemption request using Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) provided by various banks.

“It is not mandatory at all, it is up to the fund houses to provide this option,” said Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi.

Sebi also added that, this facility can also be used for investment in mutual funds through tie-ups with Payments Banks provided necessary approvals are taken from RBI. Presently, any scheme providing this facility would reduce the limit to Rs 50,000, immediately and other than liquid schemes providing this facility would completely stop this facility within one month from the date of circular.

Sebi allowed used to e-wallet, but redemption of such investments can be made only to a bank account of the unit holder. The regulator also said that, e-wallet issuers must not offer any incentive such as cash back etc., for investing in mutual fund scheme through them.

“E-wallet’s balance loaded through cash or debit card or net banking, can only be used for subscription to mutual funds schemes and balance loaded through credit card, cash back, promotional scheme etc. should not be allowed for subscription to MF schemes…” said Sebi.

