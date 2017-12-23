UP govt working to promote ease of doing business: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana (left), in Mumbai on Friday. Pradip Das Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana (left), in Mumbai on Friday. Pradip Das

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told industry leaders on Friday that the law and order situation in the state has improved in the past 9 months and that the state has tweaked policies to promote ease of business. The state government will follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, which will support better investments, he said at a meeting of industrialists and bankers organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here.

“Uttar Pradesh is progressing at a fast rate. Our PM (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi vision is to make India a global player and we want to ensure that Uttar Pradesh also fosters an inclusive, sustainable and balanced growth. We are working to promote ease of doing business…to make Uttar Pradesh a nationally and internationally preferred investment destination,” Adityanath said.

The state has also invited companies to invest in the aerospace and defence and other sectors besides banking. As part of the investor roadshow slated to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February, the CM met top corporate chiefs, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka, Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, Hinduja Group chairman Ashok Hinduja, Shekhar Bajaj of Bajaj Electricals and HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh.

He said that his government has recently received permission from the Centre to build an international airport at Jewar near Greater Noida which will help in providing good connectivity. Upcoming projects include the three notified integrated manufacturing clusters along the eastern dedicated freight corridors, the upcoming food parks in Baheri and Chitrakoot, and agro parks in Karkheon and Khimsepur.

