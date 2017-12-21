UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold roadshow for Maharashtra businessmen tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a “road show” in Mumbai on Friday for captains of industry seeking their participtation in the “Investor’s Summit 2018” to be held in Lucknow in February next year.

The “roadshow” will be held at Hotel Trident in south Mumbai.

Anup Chandra Pandey, UP’s Industrial Development Commissioner, said, “This roadshow will seek the participation of leading industrialists operating in Maharashtra. Prominent industrialists including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Deepak Parekh, Subhash Chandra, Ashok Hinduja along with several Bollywood personalities have been invited.”

The Uttar Pradesh Government is organising the “Investor’s Summit 2018” on February 21-22 next year in Lucknow to attract industrial investment in UP.

Awanish Awasthi, Principal Secretary and Director-General of the Department of Tourism, UP, said, “The UP Government is committed to establishing strong industrial infrastructure to provide employement opportunities to the youth.”

He added that by implementing the new Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, Information Technology policy and policies regarding startups, food processing and agriculture, the UP government was creating an atmosphere conducive for industry.

Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar will lead a delegation of senior officers from UP, Awasthi said.

