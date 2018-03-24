Union Bank plunges 8.29% as CBI files FIR in Rs 1,394-crore loan case

The CBI has booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company — Totem Infrastructure — for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks to the tune of over Rs 1,394 crore. The CBI has booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company — Totem Infrastructure — for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks to the tune of over Rs 1,394 crore.

Union Bank of India shares on Friday plunged by 8.29 per cent to Rs 86.85 on the BSE amid concerns over losses incurred in a Rs 1,394-crore loan fraud case.

The company’s market valuation declined Rs 670.78 crore to Rs 7,432.22 crore.

The CBI has booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company — Totem Infrastructure — for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks to the tune of over Rs 1,394 crore. Totem Infrastructure, which worked as a sub-contractor for several major infrastructure companies, and its promoters Tottempudi Salalith and Tottempudi Kavita were named in a CBI FIR, registered on the basis of a complaint from Union Bank of India, one of the eight banks that lent funds to the company.

The bank alleged in the complaint that it suffered a loss of Rs 313.84 crore as the loans given to the company had become NPA in June, 2012. It said the total dues towards the consortium stand at Rs 1,394.43 crore. The BSE had on Thursday sought clarification from the bank on CBI filing the Rs 1,394-crore bank fraud case based on the UBI’s complaint.

The company had allegedly diverted funds by opening accounts in other banks that were not a part of this consortium and also by inflating their expenditures and stock prices. The fund diversion has taken place without the knowledge of consortium members.

