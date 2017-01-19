UK expresses keenness to have FTA with India

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Wednesday made a strong pitch for removal of trade barriers while expressing its keenness to have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as it prepares to leave the European Union. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday and discussed the issues pertaining to bilateral relations.

Addressing Raisina Dialogue, Johnson also talked about other areas of strategic importance like security and defence where the two countries were cooperating. He said what the UK and India can manage to achieve together, they may not be able to pull-off individually while stressing for a need to “turbo-charge” India-UK trade ties.

During 2014-15, the UK ranked 18th in the list of India’s top 25 trading partners.