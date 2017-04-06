UK can help India widen its banking reach: Philip Hammond

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, on Wednesday said that India’s demonetisation programme is significantly transforming the financial sector in the country and that Fintech firms in the UK can partner with India to help the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) achieve its target of providing banking services to 90 per cent of the population by 2034.

“New FinTech payment firms, small finance lenders, and insurance players are entering the market. These firms will be crucial in helping the RBI achieve its target of 90 per cent of the population having access to banking services by 2034. As the world leader in FinTech, the UK couldn’t be better placed to help support this target, and in the process give more Indian citizens access to crucial financial services than ever before,” said Hammond, who spoke at the India-UK FinTech conference in Mumbai.

Hammond said that the FinTech conference is symbolic of the deep and burgeoning economic partnership between the two countries.

