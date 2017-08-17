Trai proposes panel for cloud services

The group should include representatives of the Centre and state IT departments, MSME associations, consumer advocacy groups, industry experts and members from law enforcement agencies. The group should include representatives of the Centre and state IT departments, MSME associations, consumer advocacy groups, industry experts and members from law enforcement agencies.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday proposed setting up of a panel — Cloud Services Advisory Group (CSAG) — with members from both the government and the industry to advise the former on requirements, functioning and security challenges in the cloud services sector.

The authority said the scope, nature, security requirements, and creation of transparent networks beyond national boundaries will require considerable oversight on cloud service provisioning. Accordingly, a government body will have to be tasked to periodically review the progress of cloud services and advise the government regarding various actions required to be taken. In this background, the authority has recommended that the government shall create a CSAG to advise itself of the sector’s evolving requirements, proper functioning and security challenges, it said.

The group should include representatives of the Centre and state IT departments, MSME associations, consumer advocacy groups, industry experts and members from law enforcement agencies. Trai, however, said it is of the view that light touch regulatory approach needs to be adopted to regulate the sector at present. “The regulation of cloud services providers through their industry body is most appropriate framework as it will create an environment to speed up investments and growth and it will also have capability to effectively control restrictive and anti-consumer practices simultaneously ensuring a code of conduct in the sector,” the regulator also suggested.

The authority had floated a consultation paper on cloud services in June last year and had conducted an open house discussion on the issue in April. It also suggested that the Department of Telecom keep a close watch on functioning of the industry body and investigate its functioning to ensure transparency and fair treatment to all its members.

