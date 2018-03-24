Totem Infra promoters arrested

The agency had registered a case on Thursday and carried out searches at several places. UBI had filed a complaint with CBI alleging that the suspects cheated Rs 303.84 crore. The agency had registered a case on Thursday and carried out searches at several places. UBI had filed a complaint with CBI alleging that the suspects cheated Rs 303.84 crore.

CBI on Friday arrested Salalith Tottempudi and Kavita Tottempudi, directors of Totem Infrastructure Ltd, for allegedly cheating a consortium of eight banks led by Union Bank of India of Rs 1,394 crore. The agency had registered a case on Thursday and carried out searches at several places. UBI had filed a complaint with CBI alleging that the suspects cheated Rs 303.84 crore. “Loan was taken from a consortium of eight banks including UBI which was the lead bank. Total outstanding dues for the consortium is Rs 1,394.43 crore. This account became NPA on 30 June, 2012 after loan and interest payment default,” a CBI official said.

