Telecom stocks drop up to 3.4 per cent

Share prices of telecom companies such as Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications ended up to 3.4 per cent lower on Wednesday after telecom regulator Trai more than halved mobile interconnection charges.

The scrip of Idea Cellular fell by 3.43 per cent to end at Rs 80.15 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.4 per cent to Rs 76.85. Share prices of Reliance Communications closed the day 1.74 per cent lower at Rs 19.80 after falling 4.21 per cent to Rs 19.30 in intra-day trade.

On the other hand, the stock of Reliance Industries, which owns newcomer Reliance Jio, rose 0.85 per cent and ended the session at Rs 847. The RIL stock also hit a 52-week high intraday at Rs 872. However, shares of Bharti Airtel recovered early losses and ended with a marginal gain of 0.39 per cent at Rs 396.25.

In a note to investors, analysts at Motilal Oswal said the cut in IUC could impact Bharti’s revenue by 6-7 per cent. Analysts noted that for Idea, the impact could be lesser given that it has lower incoming off-net traffic. In Q4FY15, when the IUC was reduced to 14 paise per minute, Bharti and Idea saw revenue impact of Rs 140 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively.

(With FE inputs)

