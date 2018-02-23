Telecom dept unveils plan to revive ailing govt-run operators

The plan also focuses on Make in India by giving preference to domestic companies in government tenders under the Preferential Market Access policy. The plan also focuses on Make in India by giving preference to domestic companies in government tenders under the Preferential Market Access policy.

After years of deliberations, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday unveiled a plan to create synergy among public sector units and turning them around.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha ruled out any merger plan between BSNL and MTNL.

The plan unveiled on Thursday aims at bringing together state-owned companies and organisations in the sector for promoting greater operational synergy such as effective utilisation of human resources as well as land and buildings. It covers MTNL, BSNL, Indian Telephone Industries, Centre for Development of Telematics, Telecommunications Consultants India, Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipments and BharatNet.

The action plan has identified manpower utilisation, under which the PSUs will look at sharing of personnel where required. Similarly, to save costs and time involved in litigation, the PSUs will first try to settle legal disputes between themselves through mediation by DoT. Also there are plans to utilise vacant land holdings.

The plan also focuses on Make in India by giving preference to domestic companies in government tenders under the Preferential Market Access policy. It will also look for ways to increase exports and curb imports. FE

