Telcos lose 15.5 million subscribers in January

Telecom operators lost more than 15 million subscribers on a net basis during January 2018 as numbers of RCom and small operators fell by a whopping 28.1 million during the month. This is also the second highest loss incurred by the sector in terms of subscriber numbers since January 2017.

According to the latest data by Trai, the industry’s net subscriber loss stood at 15.5 million. Before this, the highest loss was recorded in November 2017, when the industry lost 15.7 million subscribers.

The decline was driven by loss in subscriber numbers of RCom and small operators. RCom led the tally with a loss of 21.1 million subscribers followed by Aircel (-3.5 million), Tata Teleservices (-1.9 million) and Telenor (-1.6 million). Analysts attribute this to RCom and small operators who are either shutting down or are in process of merging operations with larger ones.

Aircel has surrendered its licence in six circles and is discontinuing operations from January 30, its subscribers in these areas are porting to others. Telenor and Tata Teleservices, on the other hand, are in the process of merging operations with Bharti so their subscribers will be porting to Bharti mostly. RCom too has shut operations and is in the process of selling its spectrum, infra and some other assets to Jio.

