Tata Motors develops country’s first biomethane bus

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan flagging off the biomethane bus. Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan flagging off the biomethane bus.

Tata Motors has developed country’s first Bio-CNG (bio-methane) bus which was unveiled recently at a bio-energy programme, ‘Urja Utsav’. The firm, which is India’s largest commercial vehicles manufacturer, said the bio-methane engines could be used in LCV, ICV and MCV buses.

At the Urja Utsav held in Pune’s Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Tata displayed three engines, along with the lead model — Tata LPO 1613 with 5.7 SGI NA BS-IV IOBD-II compliant bus.

The event, which was organised by the government, was attended by Minister of State (Independent) for Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and MoS (Independent) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal.

“The use of Bio-CNG will contribute in a positive manner to the Smart Cities proposition of keeping them clean and is a good option for wet garbage management,” Head of Commercial Vehicles Business in Tata Motors, Girish Wagh, said in a statement.

Rajendra Petkar, Head of Power System, Engineering said: “The showcase of the Bio-Methane bus is a step towards developing environment-friendly vehicles. Biomethane escapes into the atmosphere unused. If trapped and used in engines, it reduces the net impact on the environment and at the same time produces useful power.”

In the past, Tata Motors has introduced technologies in CNG engines like sequential gas injection technology, skip fire, plug type coils, long life spark plugs and longer oil drain intervals.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd