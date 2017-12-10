Success of Make in India depends on automotive industry: Geete

Anant Geete inaugurates the two-day summit of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India Centre for Technology, in Pune on Saturday. (Express) Anant Geete inaugurates the two-day summit of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India Centre for Technology, in Pune on Saturday. (Express)

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises, Anant Geete, Saturday extended support to the automotive industry, saying the industry was crucial for the success of Make in India initiative. “The most important industry in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative a success is the automotive industry… Therefore, your safety is our safety and you will receive whatever support you need,” the minister said while addressing members of the industry at the third summit of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Centre for Technology.

The minister was the chief guest at the two-day summit that was inaugurated in Pune on Saturday.

He said the industry was crucial for a country like India, where 75 per cent population is under 35 years of age, as it creates a large number of jobs for the youth workforce. “I am proud to say that the auto sector is particularly important in this regard, because it provides the most employment and income to the population of the country,” he said.

He added: “The success of both the Make in India initiative as well as the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises depends on the automotive industry. My success as the minister of this department will depend on the success of the industry.”

The minister also said that he hoped that apart from welcoming and adopting foreign technology, India would also soon be creating its own technology. He also stressed on the importance of auto component manufacturers, who, he said, were the reason for cars being able to hit the roads.

During the summit, awards were presented to companies that excelled in various categories, such as export, human resources and overall best performing company. The awards were given away by Geete.

Speaking at the summit, Nirmal K Minda, president of ACMA, emphasised on the importance of honing skills and proficiency development. “The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid change in India and across the world. It will need to adopt more technology to stay relevant, specially since the advent of Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, which we are currently experiencing.” He added that the revolution was digitisation, which involved the conversion of data to information, and using that information effectively.

Tom Flack, president & chief procurement officer, TATA Motors Ltd, who was the guest of honour at the summit, too emphasised on the importance of Industry 4.0 and how it would help companies. “In this country, we have a tendency to measure results… 4.0 is not about results. It is about predicting and proactively solving issues,” he said.

“In India, one of the misconceptions is that Industry 4.0 is very expensive and it doesn’t pay back. While this may be true, we in India need to value things,” he added. Ruing that in India, companies focused too much on cost, he said they should instead look first at quality, delivery and then cost. “We need to open our minds to ideas about where India is going, because it’s going very, very fast,” he concluded.

