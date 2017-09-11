State PSU losses rise to Rs 74,724 crore in FY16

The budget support to these under-performing firms in FY16, incidentally, stood at close to Rs 2 lakh crore, a huge 42 per cent higher than the previous year’s outlay. The budget support to these under-performing firms in FY16, incidentally, stood at close to Rs 2 lakh crore, a huge 42 per cent higher than the previous year’s outlay.

State governments-owned companies have plunged to new depths, even as their central-sector counterparts are raking in profits. A review of the balance sheets of 994 state PSUs showed that their combined annual losses increased 13 per cent to a whopping Rs 74,724 crore in the financial year ended March 2016 (FY16), even as the cumulative investments in these firms from taxpayers’ money jumped 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12.57 lakh crore.

The budget support to these under-performing firms in FY16, incidentally, stood at close to Rs 2 lakh crore, a huge 42 per cent higher than the previous year’s outlay. Clearly, with accumulated losses to the tune of Rs 4.3 lakh crore, even if they miraculously turn around now, it will take several years for them to wipe out the humungous losses.

The aggregate turnover of these PSUs in 26 states in FY16 was 48 per cent lower than the investments since inception. For perspective, the turnover of all 244 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in FY16 was `18.67 lakh crore, 58 per cent more than the total investments in them over the years.

Despite constant reminders by the Centre, most state governments are reluctant to restructure these assets — which obviously would necessitate closure of most of these companies and large-scale retrenchment.

At a time when the state budgets have come under strain again after a few years of fiscal consolidation, the UDAY scheme for discoms and farm loan waivers have increased the burden on state finances and many of them have already begun squeezing capex, and the constantly bleeding PSUs are adding to their woes.

Among the state PSUs, those in Uttar Pradesh bled the most in FY16 with losses of Rs 17,790 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu’s at Rs 14,873 crore and Rajasthan’s at Rs 12,347 crore.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App