Spectrum holding within a circle: Telecom Commission clears TRAI suggestion to ease norms

In a move that could benefit telecom operators undergoing the process of mergers and acquisitions, the Telecom Commission, on Tuesday, cleared the recommendations given by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to relax the norms pertaining to the maximum quantum of spectrum that can be held by a particular company. Trai recommended removal of the 50 per cent intra-band cap on spectrum holding by operators in a circle adding that the government should now ensure that an operator does hold more than 50 per cent of all the sub-1GHz band like 700, 800, and 900 MHz put together.

The current regulations, which still need the Union Cabinet’s clearance to be amended, mandate that no service provider can have more than 25 per cent of the total spectrum allocated in a circle and 50 per cent in a given band.

“In the context of the stressed assets, the Telecom Commission had taken up the proposal for relaxation of spectrum cap, and the panel has concurred with the Trai recommendations,” a senior Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official said.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposal of raising the ceiling, the official said: “For mergers and consolidation, spectrum cap relaxation is absolutely necessary. The other option of surrendering spectrum was not recommended by the IMG. This will benefit in two ways, it will enable the operators to pool their resources and enable efficiency on their networks, and secondly, earlier, when smaller amounts of spectrum was available, no one could use it and that had dampened the prospects of auction. Now we expect that there will be better response in the auction process”.

Almost all mobile companies in the country are going through consolidation at the time. The country’s second and third largest operators — Vodafone and Idea Cellular are in process of merging with each other, Bharti Airtel is also in process of acquiring Telenor’s India business. Also, latest entrant Reliance Jio also announced acquisition of assets such as spectrum, towers and telecom fibre from debt-ridden Reliance Communications. The relaxation of spectrum cap, if approved by the Cabinet, would help these companies go through with the consolidation without having to surrender any spectrum. The DoT official said that the department hopes to send the note for Cabinet approval this month itself.

The government-appointed inter ministerial group (IMG) had discussed the issue of relaxation in spectrum caps, which was then sent to the DoT for its consideration. The department then asked the Trai for its views, which came out in November last year.

During the consultation process, while most operators pitched for a relaxation in the caps, one of the large telecom companies was not in favour of relaxing the intra-band cap of 50 per cent on account that it could lead to one operator monopolising spectrum in a given band.

Apart from the spectrum cap issue, the Telecom Commission also cleared the recommendations of the committee on Network for Spectrum (NFS) to increase the cost of the project to Rs 24,664 crore from Rs 11,330 crore. Under the NFS project, the DoT is preparing a dedicated communication network for the defence forces, in exchange of spectrum vacated by the latter for civilian use. The project, which is being implemented by state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, assumes significance because once completed, the defence forces will migrate their communications to the said network that will be based on optic fibre, thus freeing up bandwidth for commercial mobile services.

“In its earlier meeting, the TC had said that a separate committee, with representation from Department of Economic Affairs, DIPP and Niti Aayog, should look at the reasonableness of the cost enhancement. This committee recommended the increase in costs which was approved by the TC. It was also said in the meeting that the work on NFS should be expedited,” the official said.

