Solar power capacity to double to 22 GW by FY18-end, says Piyush Goyal

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal (PTI/File) Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal (PTI/File)

India’s solar power generation capacity would nearly double to 22 GW by the end of current fiscal and more wind power auctions are expected in the coming months, Minister for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. India has set a target of having 100 GW of solar energy and 60 GW of wind power capacities by 2022. “Solar Power generating capacity would be around 22 GW by the end of this fiscal (from over 12 GW at present),” Goyal told reporters here after releasing a report on integration of renewables in the electricity grid.

The first part of the study ‘Pathways to Integrate 175 Gigawatts of Renewable Energy into India’s Electricity Grid’ resolves questions about how India’s electricity grid can manage the variability and uncertainty of adding large amounts of renewable energy into the grid. The results, according to an official statement, “demonstrate that power system balancing with 100 GW solar and 60 GW wind is achievable at 15-minute operational timescales with minimal reduction in renewable energy output”. India’s current coal-dominated power system has the inherent flexibility to accommodate the variability associated with the targeted renewable energy capacities, it said.

The second volume of the report, to be released in July, takes a more in-depth look at system operations in the Western and Southern regions. The study, developed under the US-India bilateral program “Greening the Grid”, confirms the technical and economic viability of integrating 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy into India’s power grid by 2022, it said.

