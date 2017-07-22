Six private telcos understated revenue worth Rs 61,000 cr in FY11-15: CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its latest report has said that six private telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, have under reported revenues to the tune of more than Rs 61,000 crore between FY11 and FY15.

The government auditor also said that this understatement led to a short payment of revenue of Rs 7,697.62 crore to the government, besides the operators also owe Rs 4,531 crore as interest on this short payment. The findings form part of the CAG’s latest report on telecom, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday.

“To sum up the verification of records of six telecom operators by audit indicated total understatement of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 61,064.56 crore… and consequent short payment of revenue share to government of India to the tune of Rs 7,697.62 crore. The interest due on the short paid revenue share, for the period up to March 2016 was Rs 4,531.62 crore,” the report said.

For five operators, the audit period is from FY11 to FY15, while for Systema Shyam, the period is from FY07 to FY15. The CAG report points out that this understatement in gross revenue (GR) and AGR was done by adjusting the amount paid as commission or discount to distributors, dealers, agents, etc; promotional free airtime schemes; discounts given to postpaid subscribers; revenue from infra sharing; roaming revenue netted off by discount given to other operators; non-inclusion of foreign exchange gain; Non/short inclusion of interest income and dividend income among others.

When contacted, industry body COAI’s director general Rajan S Mathews said that there is a “difference of opinion” between the CAG and the telecom operators on the definition and measurement of the AGR. The issue of AGR has been in courts on various occasions in the last 15 years. The operators have followed the various guidelines that have emerged out of these cases in the high courts and the tribunal TDSAT, he said, adding that the DoT will now analyse the issue and will accordingly ask the operators to respond.

The CAG’s report reveals that “short/non-payment” of License Fee (LF), Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) and interest due as on March 31, 2016 on the six telecom operators — Bharti, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance Communication, Sistema Shyam Telecom (SSTL) and Aircel – is Rs 12,229.24 crore, which includes LF of Rs 4,859.27 crore, SUC of Rs 2,838.35 crore and interest of Rs 4,531.62 crore.

