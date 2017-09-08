SIAM’s annual convention: Shift to green fuels or get ‘bulldozed’, Gadkari tells carmakers

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked car manufacturers to move to alternative fuels (File) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked car manufacturers to move to alternative fuels (File)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked car manufacturers to move to alternative fuels and said the government will soon bring in a policy on electric vehicles in the country. “We should move towards alternative fuel,” Gadkari said at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ convention in New Delhi. “I am going to do this, whether you like it or not. And I am not going to ask you, I will bulldoze it.”

He said the government is determined to reduce imports and curb pollution in India. “We have seen in the past that despite the hike in taxes, demand for vehicles do not come down. This tells you something about the market for cars,” he said.

According to the road transport and highways minister, a Cabinet note on electric vehicles is ready that will take care of charging stations.

“Already, we are in the process of a Cabinet note where we are going to plan charging stations … It is in the last stage and will be done as early as possible,” he said, adding that the government will soon bring in a policy on electric vehicles.

Cautioning against any dilly-dallying tactics, he said the future is not of petrol and diesel, but of alternative fuel.

“I urge you (carmakers) politely to do research. First, when I urged you for electric vehicles, you said battery is costly. I coaxed you to start at least. Now, the batteries cost 40 per cent less. And if you start now, cost will be reduced further on mass production. Teething trouble is everywhere,” he explained.

The minister is clear that electric cars, buses, taxis and bikes are the future and India should move forward in this direction.

He sought to put the entire issue in perspective, saying imports and pollution are the twin problems as India’s import bill stood at a huge Rs 7 lakh crore per annum, a big drag on the economy.

“Now, the government has decided to start 15 industries for second generation ethanol. Ethanol can easily be produced from agro-based cotton straw, wheat straw, rice straw, bagass and bamboo. Alternative fuel is import substitute, cost effective and pollution free,” Gadkari added.

He promised that the proposed vehicle scrapping policy stuck due to GST issues will be sorted out soon.

“Now, the GST Council is formed. We are preparing the note. I am going to the finance minister and after that, we will move this Cabinet note. In the GST Council, we will present the note and take opinion of stakeholders. There are some concessions we are expecting from state governments,” the minister said.

The government is planning 2,000 driving schools on two acres each and called on the industry to join hands to make the skill development dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a big success.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App