Second phase of reforms under AMRUT: Land title guarantee, ULB rating in focus

First phase of the reforms under AMRUT, which looks at central funding for basic civic infrastructure projects, aimed at promoting e-governance, revising building bye-laws, rationalising municipal finances, conducting energy and water audits and achieving 90 per cent tax collection efficiency.

The Union government has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore to incentivise 500 cities across the country to adopt the second phase of the urban governance reforms that it is soon set to roll out as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The five proposed reforms are adopting a trust-and-verify approach, credit rating and municipal bonds, change in land titling laws, value capture financing and improving the professionalism of urban local bodies (ULBs). In terms of importance given to these reforms as a precondition to release of the additional funds, 40 per cent weightage is given to implementing the trust-and-verify approach, 25 per cent to professionalising the municipal cadre, 15 per cent to land titling laws and 20 per cent will be divided equally between the remaining two reforms. First phase of the reforms under AMRUT, which looks at central funding for basic civic infrastructure projects, aimed at promoting e-governance, revising building bye-laws, rationalising municipal finances, conducting energy and water audits and achieving 90 per cent tax collection efficiency. The proposal to introduce phase-II of the reforms is currently awaiting the nod of Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Land titling laws

In India, the highest number of land disputes and litigation arise out of the fact that the government doesn’t issue anything that stands as a guarantee for a clear property title. The only proof is the documentation between the seller and the buyer, which can easily be challenged by a third party who claims ownership of the property. Last year, Rajasthan passed a landmark legislation to accord statutory backing to land titles. The Rajasthan Urban Land (Certification of Titles) Bill, 2016, paved the way to constitute an Urban Land Title Certification Authority which will verify the documents available with the landowner and issue a title certificate to which the government will stand guarantor. “We have directed all states to enact their own legislation which will be akin to the Rajasthan law so as to ensure dispute-free property transactions. The point is to end the present uncertainly over land title in urban areas and prevent false claims by providing for statutory backing to land title,” said an official from the Ministry of Urban Development.

A McKinsey study had observed that over 90 per cent of the land records in India are unclear and that such land market distortions are costing the country 1.30 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) per year.

The trust-and-verify approach

With an aim to cut through the seams of red tape that a citizen has to go through, this will be applied to areas that involve the maximum face-to-face interaction between the ULB officials and citizens. These include the issue of birth and death certificate, mutation in property tax records, and building plan approvals for low-risk residential buildings. The approach is all about reposing an implicit trust in the citizen. Instead of the present route of first verifying and then issuing the documents, now the certificate would be granted first and its veracity will be ascertained later. While this comes as a great respite for citizens who will be spared the trouble of running from pillar to post for the most ordinary of tasks, the move to extend it to the two other spheres raises red flags. Such a step is fraught with risks especially in case of granting of building permissions. Building sanctions given as per this approach opens up the possibility of flagrant violations and subsequent legalisation of the same.

Credit rating and bonds

As a precursor to issuing municipal bonds, cities have been asked to take up the exercise of releasing their credit rating status. Credit rating is a means of gauging the municipal body’s financial health, especially when it comes to its ability to repay funds raised from the market. Of the 16 urban local bodies that have completed the task so far, Pune has got the highest ranking of AA+, followed by Ahmedabad and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which have an AA rating each and Visakhapatnam with AA (SO). Surat and Thane are next in ranking with AA- ratings. Those with low ranking will have to take steps to further enhance their credit worthiness before they are allowed to float municipal bonds.

Value capture financing

In addition to relying on municipal bonds, the Group of Secretaries (GoS), set up for the purpose of suggesting possible reforms, recommended value capture finance as a tool to meet the capital expenditure of urban local bodies.

In India, the total revenue of the municipal sector accounts for only 0.75 per cent of the country’s GDP. In comparison, it is 4 to 6 per cent in South Africa, Brazil and for Poland. While acknowledging that land is the most fundamental resource of the states and urban local bodies (ULBs) for generating revenue, the panel also notes that value capture of the land is a way better form of resource mobilisation than the direct sale of land. “Value capture is based on the premise that private land and buildings benefit immensely from public investments,” said a Ministry of Urban Development official. These could be in investments in infrastructure such as metro rails, other mass transit modes, and freeways or change in government policies such as change of land use or an increase in floor area ratio. “Hence, a share of this profit, generated by actions other than the land owner’s direct investments, must be ploughed back into public coffers through imposition of a fee,” the official added.

Professionalising

The GoS noted that the shortage of professional staff in ULBs was holding back innovation. They went on to quoting a Goldman Sachs report that a bureaucracy that is based on merit rather than seniority could add nearly a percentage point annually to the country’s per capita GDP growth. The panel advocated that appointments to top positions in ULBs should be done through open competition. So, to encourage enterprise and competency, it has recommended that instead of relying only on seniority, recruitment rules should allow for lateral entry, too. Also, more professional and technical experts should be inducted in the ULBs, it said.

