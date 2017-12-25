Sebi writes to FinMin, seeks amendment in Sec 5 of Act

File photo File photo

To safeguard its chairman and members from termination of services on short notice, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has written a letter to the Ministry of Finance seeking amendment to the provisions of Section 5 of the Sebi Act. The capital markets regulator aims to make the Act homologous with similar provisions in legislation for the telecom, insurance and pension sectors.

Under the Sebi Act, the chairman and members face removal from the board by central government under Section 6 and also face termination of services under another Section 5(2), both being mutually exclusive. As against this, the grounds for removal of chairman or a member at other regulatory bodies, stated above, are similar to the grounds of removal under Section 6 of the Sebi Act.

After receiving the letter from Sebi, the finance ministry took up the matter with the Ministry of Law and Justice, a source close to the development said. In a letter dated November 22, 2017 to the Department of Legal Affairs, the finance ministry sought clarity on the additional grounds for termination of services of chairman or a member under Section 5(2) of the Act if both Section 6 and Section 5(2) are mutually exclusive. It also asked as to what is the difference between ‘termination of services’ of the chairman or a member under Section 5(2) of the Sebi Act and ‘removal of a member’ from his office under Section 6 of the Sebi Act.

While offering its advice, the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice noted: “The issues raised for our consideration relates to the proposal to bring amendments in the provisions of Section 5 of the Securities Exchange Board of India Act to make it analogous to the provision of other regulatory enactments like Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act 1997, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Act 1999 and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act 1991.”

The Department, however, suggested that the matter should be examined by the Department of Economic Affairs. It noted that the provisions of Section 5(2) and Section 6 are two different mutually exclusive provisions and also pointed that while removal or dismissal bring about termination of service, every termination of service does not amount to removal or dismissal.

While the finance ministry had also sought clarity on whether it is feasible to repeal the power of the Central Government to make rules specifically under Section 29(2)(a) of the Sebi Act, the Department of Legal Affairs said: “Sub-section (1) of Section 5 is an enabling provision and different from the rule making power conferred under Section 29(2). Therefore, repealing of the latter may not be legally correct.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App