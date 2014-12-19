SC rejects Jindal firms’ plea to defer additional levy payout

In a setback to Jindal Group firms, the Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea by the Jindal Power Ltd (JPL) to grant it 36 more months to shell out Rs 1,793 crore additional levy imposed by the court towards illegal extraction of coal.

JPL and its parent company, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), are required to pay Rs 1,793 crore towards Rs 295 per metric tonne penalty for illegal mining. JPL operates two coal blocks, Gare Palma IV/2 and IV/3, and JSPL has one block, Gare Palma IV/1, in Chhattisgarh.

A bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur asked the Jindal firms to comply with the court mandated deadline of December 31. The court also junked a proposal, mooted by the Jindal firms’ counsel during the hearing, to give them at least 17 more months and they could pay a monthly installment of Rs 100 crore.

Notably, failure by Jindal firms to pay the money by December 31 could debar them from participating in the future auction of coal blocks.

The Supreme Court also dismissed petitions filed by two firms, including the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd, against the Coal Mines (Special Provision) Ordinance, 2014.

The ordinance has been promulgated by the NDA government to proceed with auctioning of the coal blocks across the country.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App