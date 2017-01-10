Sahara-Birla case: AP Shah urges CBDT for review of probe documents

The ITSC has in “an extreme haste” settled the case and “shockingly absolved” Sahara of all criminal and civil liability, Shah stated in his letter. The ITSC has in “an extreme haste” settled the case and “shockingly absolved” Sahara of all criminal and civil liability, Shah stated in his letter.

Retired Justice A P Shah has written to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on behalf of the Citizens’ Whistleblowers Forum (CWF), a forum consisting of judges, lawyers and activists, asking for a review of investigation documents in Sahara-Birla cases.

“…the documents recovered in the Sahara and Birla groups ought to be immediately forwarded to the CBI for a thorough criminal investigation since they reveal bribery of the politicians and civil servants by these two business groups,” the letter stated.

The Income Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) had granted Sahara India immunity from prosecution and penalty following raids conducted in November 2014.

The ITSC has in “an extreme haste” settled the case and “shockingly absolved” Sahara of all criminal and civil liability, Shah stated in his letter. Citing The Indian Express report of January 6, Shah has said that since the ROC records show that Sahara group has shown

hugely inflated expenditure to reduce tax liability, therefore, the order of the ITSC ought to be reviewed and set aside.