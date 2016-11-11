Boom in use of mobile wallets

According to Paytm, their website had 1 million unique visitors between 11 pm to midnight on Wednesday, a day after the government’s order, as compared to a 220,000 average. According to Paytm, their website had 1 million unique visitors between 11 pm to midnight on Wednesday, a day after the government’s order, as compared to a 220,000 average.

THE GOVERNMENT’S step to discontinue notes of 500 and 1000 denominations might have hit small businesses and vendors but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation scheme is a hit among fintech and mobile wallet services like Paytm, Ola Money and MobiKwik.

With the focus on going cashless, consumers, unable to withdraw money due to two-day closure of ATMs, have swarmed to mobile wallet services.

“Paytm has registered unprecedented growth across categories within hours of the Prime Minister’s announcement. Going forward, as more Indians start to enjoy the convenience of digital payments with us, this will trigger a shift in consumer behavior that will see India leapfrog from using cash to Paytm,” said Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer at Paytm.

According to Paytm, their website had 1 million unique visitors between 11 pm to midnight on Wednesday, a day after the government’s order, as compared to a 220,000 average. By Thursday, Paytm had experienced a threefold increase in app downloads and a sevenfold increase in overall traffic.

Paytm also claims that consumers added Rs 15 crore in a single hour to Paytm Money on Wednesday, as compared to Rs 1.5 crore per hour on a normal day, a tenfold increase. The figure received a further 30 percent boost on Thursday.

According to Paytm, the company had expected to cross one million offline transactions on Wednesday and by Thursday the overall increase was five times that of the average, with overall transactions experiencing a threefold increase over the average. Paytm also claims to have added one million new saved cards in the last two days.

Paytm are not the only ones reaping benefits of the government order. Cab aggregator Ola too has experienced an increased adaptation of their mobile wallet, Ola Money, among customers in the past two days. According to the company, a majority of cab rides are being paid for using Ola Money as opposed to cash.

“Over the past 15 hours, we have seen a growth of over 15 times on Ola Money recharge,” said Pallav Singh, senior vice-president and head of Ola Money.

According to Ola, the reported 1500 percent increase in recharges are across 102 cities of its operation measured between 8:30 pm and midnight on Tuesday. The company claims that there has been as much as 30 times growth in recharges and wallet usage among tier-two and tier-three cities like Nagpur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Indore. These smaller cities had predominantly been high on cash usage earlier.

MobiKwik, another mobile wallet company that supports cashless payments at Myntra, Jabong, Big Basket, Grofers, ZopNow and other online retailers, also claims to have registered over 2000 percent increase in money added to wallet by customers since the demonetisation announcement.

According to MobiKwik, the company experienced a 40 percent growth in app downloads within 18 hours of government’s announcement. The company’s user traffic and merchant queries too climbed considerably; a 200 percent increase among its over 35 million users.

Following the government’s step, the company revised its business targets and now aims to achieve a gross merchandise volume of $10 billion by 2017.

“With this policy change, we expect a tenfold impact.

We expect to easily hit $10 billion in payments volume,” said MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku.

The company also announced on Thursday that it would be launching ‘MobiKwik on delivery’ option for online retailers to replace ‘cash on delivery’, keeping in mind the discontinuation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

