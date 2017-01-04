Revised Budget Estimates: Despite shortfall in earnings, Railways fixes operating ratio at 94 per cent

Sources said the top brass of the ministry refused to approve any operating ratio number that is too far away from the target. Sources said the top brass of the ministry refused to approve any operating ratio number that is too far away from the target.

Even though it grappled with massive shortfall in earnings all year round, Indian Railways (IR) has fixed its operating ratio for this financial year at an optimistic 94 per cent in the Budget’s Revised Estimates (RE) proposal sent to the finance ministry recently. On top of that, the finance ministry has turned down request for any extra financial assistance to the transporter, and most of its zonal railways have projected reduced traffic earnings, leaving IR’s book-keepers with a lot of “balancing act” to do in the last cycle of a separate Rail Budget.

The target for the operating ratio — money spent to earn every rupee; the lower the better — set in the last Rail Budget was 92 per cent. If one goes by the actual figures based on earnings and the projection for the remaining three months, and then also takes into account the expenditure, the real operating ratio could be well above 100 per cent, officials said. The half-yearly operating ratio this year was 114 per cent.

However, sources said the top brass of the ministry refused to approve any operating ratio number that is too far away from the target. The current figure of 94 per cent was, thus, arrived at after much accounting adjustments in the national transporter’s books done before the RE proposal was finalised.

Even after several adjustments, the balancing of the railway books still hinged greatly on a grant of around Rs 8,000 crore from the finance ministry sought for this year, which the latter turned down last week. The balancing act also depended a lot on Railways’ wish list to the ministry, seeking extra infusion of funds.

The wish list included compensation for the losses the transporter incurs on account of social service obligation; the losses it suffers in non-suburban sector of passenger services; sharing of the burden of the Seventh Pay Commission hike in salaries and pensions, and the like — all of which has met with refusal.

Only thing tangible the finance ministry appears to have agreed to so far is to clear arrears of around Rs 2,000 crore that it owed Railways towards losses incurred on strategic lines in the past.

A Gross Budgetary Support of Rs 48,000 crore to Railways has been agreed on even though Railways is still seeking some more. The ministry appears to be of the view that since Railways no longer needs to pay dividend of around Rs 9,000 crore per year to the government, owing to the merger of the Rail Budget into the General Budget, its finances stand already augmented. Apart from Rs 8,000 crore for this year, Railways had sought a similar grant for next year also. The finance has turned down that as well.

In the RE, revenue of around Rs 1.7 lakh crore and expenditure of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been firmed up. However, officials in the know said it would have to be really exceptional performance on the part of Railways in the next three months before the fiscal year ends to actually achieve those revenue numbers because most of the zonal railways have projected reduced traffic earnings in their Revised Estimate numbers for the rest of the fiscal year.

“There is a strong possibility that we end up with a shortfall of at least Rs 15,000 crore by the time the actual numbers for this fiscal start coming in,” said a senior Railway ministry official on the condition of anonymity. The expenditure burden, thanks to salaries, pension and the like, will, however, remain more or less the same. There are chances that to make the books look good finally, the funds like pension fund, development fund will see much less appropriation for next year.