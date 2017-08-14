Retail inflation rises to 2.36 per cent in July

Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) was 0.90 per cent in June 2017 and 0.63 per cent in July 2016. (Illustration :C R Sasikumar) Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) was 0.90 per cent in June 2017 and 0.63 per cent in July 2016. (Illustration :C R Sasikumar)

The annual consumer price inflation rose to 2.36 percent in July after easing for three straight months, as a decline in food prices slowed sharply, government data showed on Monday. Wholesale inflation also rose sharply to 1.88 per cent in July — first rise in five months — as some food articles turned dearer even as the industry pitched for cut in interest rates citing weak industrial activity.

Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) was 0.90 per cent in June 2017 and 0.63 per cent in July 2016.

The doubling in the rate of inflation in July, the first month of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout, was mainly on account of turnaround in prices of food articles, especially vegetables. WPI inflation has been in decline since March.

Food articles, which were witnessing deflation for the previous two months, saw inflation go up to 2.15 per cent in July on a yearly basis, the official data released today showed.

